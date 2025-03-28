Centaurus Energy Transitions to Digital Asset Investment and Changes Name

Centaurus Energy ( (TSE:CTA) ) has shared an announcement.

Centaurus Energy has announced the approval of its shareholders to transition from a Tier 2 Oil & Gas Issuer to a Tier 2 Investment Issuer, along with a name change to Layer One Inc. This strategic shift aligns with the company’s focus on digital asset investment, particularly in Layer 1 cryptocurrencies, as it seeks to capitalize on the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies. Additionally, Centaurus has changed its auditor to Davidson & Company LLP, a firm with cryptocurrency experience, to support its new business strategy.

More about Centaurus Energy

Centaurus Energy is a company focused on investing in digital commodities such as Ether and Solana. The company’s shares are traded on the TSX-V and the OTC Pink Market.

YTD Price Performance: 20.35%

Average Trading Volume: 1,882

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.31M

