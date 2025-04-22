Centaur Media’s Director Acquires Shares Under Incentive Plan

Centaur Media ( (GB:CAU) ) has shared an update.

Centaur Media Plc announced that Steve Newbold, Group Managing Director of Xeim, acquired 906 ordinary shares through the Company’s Share Incentive Plan at a price of £0.247971 per share. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects the company’s adherence to the UK Market Abuse Regulation, highlighting its commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.

More about Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc is a company incorporated in England and Wales, focusing on media and information services. The company operates in the digital media sector, providing content and marketing solutions to various industries.

YTD Price Performance: 6.52%

Average Trading Volume: 59,546

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £35.5M

