Centaur Media PLC has informed the market that two of its top executives, CEO Swag Mukerji and Group Managing Director Xeim Steve Newbold, have each acquired 720 shares at £0.3125 per share as part of the Company’s Share Incentive Plan. This transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange on 20 September 2024, under the guidelines of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

