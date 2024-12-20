Centaur Media Executives Acquire Shares to Boost Stake

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

An update from Centaur Media ( (GB:CAU) ) is now available.

Centaur Media PLC announced that its CEO, Swag Mukerji, and Group Managing Director of Xeim, Steve Newbold, have acquired ordinary shares through the Company’s Share Incentive Plan. The acquisition, conducted at a price of £0.23313 per share, reflects a strategic move under the UK Market Abuse Regulation, potentially strengthening the company’s internal shareholder base and signaling confidence in Centaur Media’s future performance.

More about Centaur Media

Centaur Media PLC is a company incorporated in England and Wales that operates within the media sector. It is identified by the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) 2138005WK87G7DQRQI62 and the International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) GB0034291418, and its shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -48.05%

Average Trading Volume: 94,316

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £33.33M

