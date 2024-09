Centaur Media (GB:CAU) has released an update.

Centaur Media plc has announced the appointment of Colin Jones as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee on STV Group plc’s Board, effective from 2 September 2024. This strategic positioning indicates a strengthening of ties between the two companies and could signal potential collaborative efforts in the future.

For further insights into GB:CAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.