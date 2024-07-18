Centamin’s Doropo Project Shows Promising Future

Centamin (GB:CEY) has released an update.

Centamin announces a positive definitive feasibility study for the Doropo Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, with preparations for a mining license application in progress. The study reveals a robust project with a projected gold production of over 200,000 ounces per annum in the first five years at costs below $1,000/oz, promising substantial economic benefits including significant investment and job creation in the region. Alongside the environmental permit obtained in June, the company expects to leverage the project’s strong economics, featuring a post-tax net present value of $426 million and an internal rate of return of 34%, to explore financing options.

