Centamin Exceeds Dividend Policy with Strong Payout

Centamin Plc (GB:CEY) has released an update.

Centamin Plc has announced a final dividend of 2 US cents per share for the latter half of 2023, with a total yearly dividend amounting to 4 US cents per share. This exceeds their policy of distributing a minimum of 30% of free cash flow before growth capital expenditure, as they will be returning 55% of available cash to shareholders. The robust balance sheet also allowed for an additional $21 million in supplementary dividend payments.

