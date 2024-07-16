Centamin Champions Egyptian Mining Forum

Centamin (GB:CEY) has released an update.

Centamin is spearheading the sponsorship of the Egyptian Mining Forum, underscoring the vital role of the mining sector in Egypt’s economy and its potential for global investment. The company, known for operating the Sukari Gold Mine, Egypt’s largest modern gold mine, emphasizes innovation and sustainable practices in mining. Centamin’s leadership, including CEO Martin Horgan, is actively participating in the Forum to discuss investment opportunities and the future of mining in the region.

