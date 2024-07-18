Centamin Accelerates Operations and Holds Guidance Steady

Centamin (GB:CEY) has released an update.

Centamin plc has successfully completed their ambitious 120 million tonne waste stripping project with Capital Ltd ahead of the four-year schedule, allowing them to proceed with constructing a new dump leach pad and to undertake additional waste stripping in preparation for new dump truck deliveries. These strategic moves are expected to modestly increase the total open pit material mined in 2024 by 1-2%. Despite these developments, Centamin maintains its financial guidance with further details to be revealed in the upcoming interim results.

