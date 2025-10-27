Cenovus Energy Amends MEG Acquisition Agreement and Announces Asset Sale

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Cenovus Energy ( (TSE:CVE) ).

Cenovus Energy has amended its agreement to acquire MEG Energy, offering MEG shareholders the option to receive cash or Cenovus shares, with a total value of approximately $30 per MEG share. Additionally, Cenovus announced the sale of certain assets to Strathcona Resources for up to $150 million, which includes the Vawn thermal heavy oil asset and undeveloped lands, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. These strategic moves are anticipated to enhance Cenovus’s market position and operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CVE) stock is a Hold with a C$26.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cenovus Energy stock, see the TSE:CVE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CVE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CVE is a Neutral.

Cenovus Energy’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial position and strong operational performance, as highlighted in the earnings call. The valuation is fair, and technical indicators suggest potential consolidation. While financial performance is solid, challenges in revenue growth and recent operational setbacks warrant attention.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:CVE stock, click here.

More about Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canadian integrated oil and natural gas company. It is primarily involved in the production of oil sands, conventional oil, and natural gas, with a focus on sustainable energy development and innovation in the energy sector.

YTD Price Performance: 12.89%

Average Trading Volume: 10,718,616

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$43.03B

For an in-depth examination of CVE stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue