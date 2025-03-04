Cenergy Holdings to Discuss 2024 Financial Results in Upcoming Conference

Cenergy Holdings SA ( (DE:9CN) ) just unveiled an update.

Cenergy Holdings S.A. will hold a video conference on March 6, 2025, to discuss its 2024 financial results, following their publication on March 5, 2025. This event aims to provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting stakeholders’ perceptions and the company’s market positioning.

More about Cenergy Holdings SA

Cenergy Holdings is a Belgian holding company listed on the Brussels and Athens Stock Exchanges, investing in industrial companies focused on energy transport, renewable energy, and data transmission. Its portfolio includes Corinth Pipeworks, a leader in steel pipe manufacturing for the energy sector, and Hellenic Cables, one of Europe’s largest producers of electrical, telecommunications, and submarine cables.

YTD Price Performance: -8.50%

Average Trading Volume: 325

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €1.9B

