Cenergy Holdings SA Launches Capital Increase

Cenergy Holdings SA announces a capital increase through the issuance of new ordinary shares aiming to raise a maximum of 200 million euros, with the offering price capped at 9.86 euros per share. The public offering will take place in Belgium and Greece from October 8 to October 10, 2024, alongside private placements in various jurisdictions. The new shares will be subsequently traded on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange.

