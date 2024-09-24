Cenergy Holdings SA Executes Share Buyback

Cenergy Holdings SA (DE:9CN) has released an update.

Cenergy Holdings SA has disclosed the recent activities of its share buyback program, where it repurchased 8,488 shares from September 16 to September 20, 2024, for an average price of 9.8071 euros per share, totaling 83,243.00 euros. The company currently holds 50,820 of its own shares, representing 0.0267% of the total shares outstanding. These shares are intended for share-based remuneration as part of the company’s approved remuneration policy.

For further insights into DE:9CN stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.