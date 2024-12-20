Cenergy Holdings’ Hellenic Cables Boosts French Renewable Energy

Cenergy Holdings SA (DE:9CN) has released an update.

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Hellenic Cables, part of Cenergy Holdings, has secured a significant contract with French operator RTE to supply and install high-voltage submarine and terrestrial energy cables for the ‘Bretagne Sud’ project. This initiative aims to connect future offshore wind farms to the French grid, enhancing renewable energy integration. The project highlights Hellenic Cables’ pivotal role in advancing France’s clean energy goals.

For further insights into DE:9CN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.