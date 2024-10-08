Cenergy Holdings Announces Capital Increase Offer

Cenergy Holdings SA (DE:9CN) has released an update.

Cenergy Holdings S.A. has announced the availability of its prospectus for a capital increase of up to €200 million, with the offer period starting on October 8, 2024. The offering includes a public offering in Belgium and Greece, as well as private placements to certain institutional investors. The prospectus has been approved by the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority and is available in multiple languages, with trading of the new shares on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange set to commence on October 16, 2024.

