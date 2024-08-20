Cenergy Holdings Advances Share Repurchase Initiative

Cenergy Holdings SA (DE:9CN) has released an update.

Cenergy Holdings SA has reported progress on its own share repurchase program, buying back 4,445 shares at an average price of 9.7553 euros per share, for a total cost of 43,362.50 euros. The shares acquired from August 12 to August 16, 2024, will be used for share-based remuneration in line with the company’s remuneration policy. The program, conducted by two independent financial intermediaries, demonstrates the company’s investment in its own growth and commitment to its shareholders.

