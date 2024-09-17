Cenergy Holdings Advances Share Buyback Program

Cenergy Holdings SA (DE:9CN) has released an update.

Cenergy Holdings SA has reported progress in its share buyback program, having repurchased 8,168 shares between September 9 and September 13, 2024, for a total cost of approximately 77,453 euros. The company now holds 42,332 of its own shares, representing 0.0223% of the total shares, which will be allocated for share-based compensation according to its remuneration policy. Detailed information on the buyback program is available on the company’s website and will be updated weekly.

