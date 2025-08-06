Cencora Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 6, 2025, Cencora announced its fiscal third-quarter results for 2025, reporting an 8.7% increase in revenue to $80.7 billion compared to the previous year. The company’s GAAP diluted EPS rose to $3.52, while adjusted diluted EPS increased to $4.00, leading to an upward revision of its fiscal 2025 EPS guidance. The growth was attributed to strategic acquisitions and a focus on digital transformation, talent investment, and productivity, enhancing its position as a preferred partner in the healthcare sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (COR) stock is a Buy with a $250.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cencora stock, see the COR Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, COR is a Outperform.

Cencora’s strong financial performance and positive earnings outlook are key strengths, despite high leverage and valuation concerns. Recent corporate events enhance liquidity and flexibility, supporting a favorable overall outlook.

More about Cencora

Cencora, Inc. operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on pharmaceutical-centric strategies. It provides healthcare solutions through its U.S. and International Healthcare Solutions segments, offering products and services that cater to market growth, including specialty products and those for diabetes and weight loss.

Average Trading Volume: 1,400,530

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $55.89B

