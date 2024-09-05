Cencora Announces EPS Forecast and Evernorth Contract Renewal

Cencora (COR) has issued an announcement.

Cencora, Inc.’s executives are set to provide updates at major healthcare conferences, revealing a positive uptick in the expected adjusted diluted EPS for fiscal year 2024 to $13.60-$13.70. However, they anticipate adjusted operating income and EPS growth for fiscal 2025 to hit the lower end of their target due to challenges such as the decline of COVID product demand and a potential loss of an oncology customer. On a brighter note, the company has successfully renewed its pharmaceutical supply agreement with Evernorth Health Services through September 2029.

For a thorough assessment of COR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.