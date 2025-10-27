CEMIG Secures GSF Credits and Plans Financial Valuation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais ( (CIG) ) has provided an announcement.

On August 1, 2025, CEMIG announced that its subsidiary, Cemig GT, along with Cemig PCH S.A. and the Queimado Consortium, won an auction held by the Electric Energy Trading Chamber (CCEE) for Generation Scaling Factor (GSF) credits. This victory will extend the concessions for the Queimado, Pai Joaquim, and Irapé hydroelectric power plants by seven, seven, and three years, respectively, with a total investment of approximately R$200 million. Additionally, CEMIG received an official letter from its controlling shareholder, the State of Minas Gerais, authorizing the Brazilian Development Bank to initiate a Request for Information to identify consultants for preparing CEMIG’s economic and financial valuation report, aimed at debt amortization under the Full Debt Repayment Program for States.

Spark’s Take on CIG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CIG is a Outperform.

Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais is well-positioned with strong financial performance and attractive valuation metrics. The company’s robust investment program and strategic initiatives underscore its growth potential. However, technical indicators suggest a neutral market sentiment, and regulatory challenges present some risks.

More about Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (CEMIG) is a publicly-held energy company with shares traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo and New York. It operates in the energy sector, focusing on the generation and transmission of electricity through its subsidiary, CEMIG Geração e Transmissão S.A. The company is involved in managing hydroelectric power plants and is a significant player in the Brazilian energy market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,491,619

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.25B

