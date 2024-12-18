CEMIG Achieves ‘AAA’ Rating Upgrade from Fitch

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais ( (CIG) ) has shared an update.

CEMIG has received an upgrade in its credit rating from Fitch Ratings, moving from ‘AA+’ to ‘AAA’ on a national scale, indicating the company’s strengthened credit profile and positive operational performance. This upgrade reflects CEMIG’s strategic efforts to increase liquidity, improve its capital structure, and manage its liabilities effectively, potentially enhancing its standing in the energy industry and offering greater confidence to its stakeholders.

More about Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (CEMIG) is a publicly-held company that operates in the energy sector, primarily focused on electricity distribution, generation, and transmission. The company is active in the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York, and Madrid and is known for its diversified asset base and robust cash generation.

YTD Price Performance: 17.28%

Average Trading Volume: 2,321,269

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.92B

