Cemex Reports Strong Financial Performance with $960 Million Net Income in 2024

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

An announcement from Cemex SAB ( (CX) ) is now available.

Cemex has released its consolidated and separate financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2024, 2023, and 2022. These statements are pending approval at the upcoming Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for March 25, 2025. The consolidated net income for 2024 was reported at $960 million, marking a significant increase from $199 million in 2023. This financial performance indicates a robust recovery and operational success, potentially strengthening Cemex’s position in the competitive building materials market.

More about Cemex SAB

Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. is a global leader in the building materials industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in numerous countries, with a significant presence in the Americas and Europe, and is known for its commitment to sustainable construction practices.

YTD Price Performance: 17.93%

Average Trading Volume: 9,442,750

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $10.17B

See more insights into CX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.