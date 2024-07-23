Cementos Pacasmayo Reports Growth and Efficiency

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA (CPAC) has released an update.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. reported a revenue increase and enhanced operational efficiency in Q2 2024, with a 6.1% rise in EBITDA, despite a 5.8% drop in sales volume for cement, concrete, and precast. The company attributes its improved financial performance to a robust sales mix and the successful utilization of a new kiln. However, net income fell by 15.4%, influenced by a one-time exchange rate gain the previous year.

