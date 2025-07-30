Celularity Secures $2M Through Private Placement Deal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Celularity ( (CELU) ) has shared an update.

On July 14, 2025, Celularity Inc. entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor for a private placement of 1,230,769 shares of Class A common stock and warrants, expecting gross proceeds of $2,000,000. The company plans to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, potentially impacting its operational capacity and market positioning.

Spark’s Take on CELU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CELU is a Neutral.

The stock’s overall score is driven by strong technical momentum, despite weak financial performance and unattractive valuation. The company’s high leverage and negative cash flows are areas of concern, but recent price momentum indicates investor interest.

To see Spark’s full report on CELU stock, click here.

More about Celularity

Celularity Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of innovative cellular therapies.

Average Trading Volume: 248,376

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $78.79M

See more data about CELU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue