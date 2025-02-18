Celtic plc: Financial and Strategic Highlights

Celtic ( (CLTFF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Celtic presented to its investors.

Celtic plc is a prominent football club operating in the sports and entertainment sector, known for its participation in major European football competitions and its strong following in the Scottish Premier League.

Celtic’s interim report for the six months ending December 2024 highlights a slight dip in revenue while showcasing a significant increase in profits before taxation, driven largely by player transfers. The club also achieved notable success on the pitch, including a win in the Premier Sports Cup and progression in European competitions.

The financial report reveals that despite a 2.1% decline in revenue to £83.5m, the club saw a substantial rise in profit before taxation, reaching £43.9m, up from £30.3m the previous year. This increase is attributed to player trading gains of £21.5m. However, trading profits saw a drop due to increased operational costs, including labor and maintenance. Moreover, Celtic’s strategic investments in player acquisitions and infrastructure highlight its commitment to sustained performance and growth.

While the period ended with reduced cash reserves of £65.4m, down from £77.2m in June 2024, the club’s financial position remains strong, bolstered by its strategic player acquisitions and infrastructure investments. Notably, the club secured key player signings and extended contracts, indicating a focus on strengthening its squad for future competitions.

Looking forward, Celtic anticipates a seasonal downturn in earnings for the second half of the financial year, reflective of the club’s earnings cycle. Nonetheless, with continued investment and a strong position in the league, the management remains confident in the club’s ability to maintain its competitive edge and financial health.