Celsius Resources Launches Share Offer

Celsius Resources Ltd. (AU:CLA) has released an update.

Celsius Resources Ltd. has issued a new prospectus for an investment opportunity involving the offer of 1,000 shares at A$0.0125 each, which should be considered speculative. Investors are urged to read the document carefully and consult a professional advisor if they have doubts. The company emphasizes the importance of understanding the risks associated with the offer.

