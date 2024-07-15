Celsius Resources Advances Sagay Project

Celsius Resources Ltd. (AU:CLA) has released an update.

Celsius Resources Ltd. has received approval for its Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) for the Sagay Copper Project in the Philippines, indicating strong government support and alignment with national development goals. The program, which is part of the larger Declaration of Mining Project Feasibility application, emphasizes sustainable and responsible mining with a comprehensive plan for community and technological development. This milestone highlights the company’s commitment to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals and to enhancing living standards in the project’s host and neighboring communities.

