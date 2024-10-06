Celsius Resources Advances Community Skills for Mining Project

Celsius Resources Ltd. (AU:CLA) has released an update.

Celsius Resources Ltd. has partnered with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to enhance local workforce skills in the Philippines for the upcoming Maalinao-Caigutan-Biyog Copper-Gold Project. The collaboration aims to equip the local community with practical skills for employment and business opportunities, aligning with national economic growth objectives and fostering long-term community well-being. The training program will initially focus on construction skills, supporting the project’s development and operational phases.

