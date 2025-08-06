Cellularline S.p.A. Enhances ESG Performance with 2024 Report

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Cellularline SpA ( (IT:CELL) ) just unveiled an update.

Cellularline S.p.A. has published its 2024 ESG Report, highlighting significant improvements in its environmental, social, and governance performance. The company has adopted the Benefit Corporation status, leading to a 12.5% increase in its BIA score, and has implemented various sustainable initiatives, such as using more recycled materials and offsetting CO₂ emissions. These efforts underscore Cellularline’s commitment to integrating sustainability into its business model, aiming to generate positive impacts for the environment and society.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:CELL) stock is a Buy with a EUR5.50 price target.

More about Cellularline SpA

Cellularline S.p.A., founded in Reggio Emilia in 1990, is a leading company in the smartphone and tablet accessories sector. With brands like Cellularline, Interphone, and MusicSound, it serves as a technological and creative reference point in the industry.

Average Trading Volume: 45,932

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €66.52M



