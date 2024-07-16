CellSource Secures Tokyo Egg Freezing Program Contract

CellSource Co., Ltd. (JP:4880) has released an update.

CellSource Co., Ltd. has secured a contract with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to conduct online information sessions for a program subsidizing egg freezing procedures. By offering these sessions, CellSource ensures candidates are well-informed about the process, utilizing their expertise from the ‘Egg Freezing Anshin Bank’ storage service. The company specializes in regenerative medicine and has a distinguished history of over 93,000 cell-related procedures.

