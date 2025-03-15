Cellectis Reports 2024 Financial Results and Strategic Progress

Cellectis SA ( (CMVLF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cellectis SA presented to its investors.

Cellectis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in gene-editing technologies to develop cell and gene therapies, primarily focusing on oncology through allogeneic CAR T immunotherapies. The company is recognized for its pioneering approach in creating off-the-shelf gene-edited CAR T-cells and has in-house manufacturing capabilities, making it a comprehensive player in the gene therapy sector.

Cellectis reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting significant advancements in its collaboration with AstraZeneca and progress in its clinical trials. The company has secured a strong cash position of $264 million, ensuring operational funding into mid-2027.

Key points from the report include the ongoing development of UCART22 and UCART20x22, with expected data readouts in 2025. The partnership with AstraZeneca has been fruitful, with ongoing research in three major programs. Financially, Cellectis saw a substantial increase in revenues and a reduction in net loss compared to the previous year, attributed to strategic investments and partnerships.

Looking ahead, Cellectis aims to continue advancing its clinical trials and expand its innovative gene-editing platform. The management remains optimistic about the potential of its pipeline and strategic collaborations to address unmet medical needs in oncology and beyond.

