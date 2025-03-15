Cellectis Reports 2024 Financial Results and Strategic Advances

Cellectis S.A. ( (CLLS) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cellectis S.A. presented to its investors.

Cellectis S.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its gene-editing platform to develop innovative cell and gene therapies, particularly focusing on allogeneic CAR T immunotherapies for oncology. The company operates in the biotechnology sector and is recognized for its pioneering approach to off-the-shelf CAR T-cell therapies.

In its latest earnings report, Cellectis highlighted significant developments for the year 2024, including strategic collaborations and financial growth. The company announced its ongoing partnership with AstraZeneca, which involves research and development activities across three programs, including CAR T therapies for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Key financial metrics from the report indicate a robust cash position of $264 million, which is expected to support operations until mid-2027. Cellectis reported a substantial increase in revenues, from $9.2 million in 2023 to $49.2 million in 2024, largely driven by progress in its collaboration with AstraZeneca. Despite a net loss of $36.8 million for 2024, this reflects a significant improvement from the previous year’s loss of $101.1 million.

Looking forward, Cellectis plans to focus on advancing its clinical trials, particularly the BALLI-01 and NATHALI-01 studies, and aims to present key data in 2025. The company remains optimistic about its strategic partnerships and the potential of its gene-editing platform to address unmet medical needs.

