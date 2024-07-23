Cellectar Reports Promising iopofosine Study Results

An announcement from Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) is now available.

On July 23, 2024, the Company shared uplifting results from its CLOVER WaM study focused on iopofosine I 131 for treating relapsed/refractory Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia. Demonstrating an impressive 80% overall response rate and 56.4% major response rate among patients previously treated with at least two therapy lines, the study surpassed its primary endpoint. The findings also highlighted durable responses across various patient subgroups, irrespective of mutation status or prior treatments, indicating iopofosine’s potential as a promising therapy option for this challenging condition.

