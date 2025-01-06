Cellebrite Strengthens Board with New Appointments for 2025 Growth

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

An announcement from Cellebrite DI ( (CLBT) ) is now available.

Cellebrite has announced significant updates to its Board of Directors as part of its growth strategy into 2025, including the appointment of Michael D. Capellas as Lead Independent Director and Thomas E. Hogan as interim CEO. These changes reflect the company’s commitment to strong board governance and strategic leadership, with Capellas bringing extensive experience from leading technology companies. His appointment is expected to enhance Cellebrite’s efforts in combating issues like child exploitation and trafficking, aligning with the company’s mission to support justice and community safety.

More about Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite is a global leader in Digital Investigative solutions, serving both public and private sectors. They offer a Digital Investigation platform that aids organizations in managing legally sanctioned digital investigations, helping them collect, review, analyze, and manage data efficiently. Trusted by numerous agencies worldwide, Cellebrite focuses on enabling customers to protect lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy.

YTD Price Performance: 2.03%

Average Trading Volume: 1,325,836

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.6B

For detailed information about CLBT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.