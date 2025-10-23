CellaVision to Present Q3 2025 Report on November 6

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CellaVision AB ( (SE:CEVI) ) has issued an update.

CellaVision AB announced the release of its third-quarter 2025 report on November 6, inviting analysts, investors, and media to a conference call and webcast for a presentation by CEO Simon Østergaard. This event underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:CEVI) stock is a Buy with a SEK199.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CellaVision AB stock, see the SE:CEVI Stock Forecast page.

More about CellaVision AB

CellaVision is a global medical technology company that specializes in developing and selling advanced systems for the routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in healthcare services. These systems are crucial for accurate and swift disease diagnoses, particularly for infections and serious cancers. The company leverages expertise in sample preparation, image analysis, artificial intelligence, and automated microscopy to replace manual laboratory work and enhance workflow efficiency. CellaVision operates through global partners and local market support organizations in over 40 countries, with its headquarters in Lund, Sweden. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap list and aims for a 15% annual growth rate.

Average Trading Volume: 22,831

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK4.47B

For a thorough assessment of CEVI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue