Cell Source Delays Annual Report Filing

Cell Source ( (CLCS) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Cell Source, Inc. has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending December 31, 2024. The delay is primarily due to challenges in completing the financial statements and other necessary disclosures. The company has indicated that it will file the report no later than fifteen calendar days following the original due date. There are no anticipated significant changes in financial results compared to the previous fiscal year. The notification was signed by Itamar Shimrat, the Chief Executive Officer, who assured ongoing compliance efforts.

More about Cell Source

YTD Price Performance: -30.56%

Average Trading Volume: 22,650

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $10.87M

