Celgene’s Promising Phase 3 Study on Luspatercept: A Potential Game-Changer

Celgene Corporation ((CELG)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Celgene Corporation is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled An Efficacy and Safety Study of Luspatercept (ACE-536) Versus Placebo in Subjects With Myeloproliferative Neoplasm-Associated Myelofibrosis on Concomitant JAK2 Inhibitor Therapy and Who Require Red Blood Cell Transfusions. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Luspatercept compared to a placebo in patients with myeloproliferative neoplasm-associated myelofibrosis who are also receiving JAK2 inhibitor therapy and require red blood cell transfusions.

The intervention being tested is Luspatercept (ACE-536), an experimental drug administered via subcutaneous injection every 21 days. It is designed to reduce the need for red blood cell transfusions in patients with specific blood disorders.

This study is interventional, with a randomized allocation and a parallel intervention model. It employs triple masking, meaning that the participant, care provider, and investigator are unaware of the treatment assignments. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on February 25, 2021, with an estimated completion date not yet specified. The most recent update was submitted on July 7, 2025, indicating ongoing progress and data collection.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Celgene’s market position, potentially boosting its stock performance if Luspatercept proves effective. This could also influence investor sentiment positively, especially in the context of competitive pressures within the pharmaceutical industry.

The study is currently active but not recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

