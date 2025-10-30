Celestica Announces Share Buyback Approval from TSX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Celestica ( (TSE:CLS) ) has shared an update.

On October 30, 2025, Celestica Inc. announced that it received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to initiate a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) to repurchase up to 5,722,527 common shares, representing about 5% of its public float, starting November 3, 2025, until November 2, 2026. This move is intended to be a strategic use of funds, potentially impacting the company’s share value and market positioning, as it reflects confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CLS) stock is a Buy with a C$440.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Celestica stock, see the TSE:CLS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CLS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CLS is a Outperform.

Celestica’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call guidance are the primary drivers of its overall score. The company’s robust revenue growth, improving margins, and strategic investments in R&D and capacity expansion position it well for future growth. However, the high P/E ratio and overbought technical indicators suggest caution, as the stock may be overvalued and prone to short-term volatility.

More about Celestica

Celestica is a technology leader specializing in data center infrastructure and advanced technology solutions. The company focuses on AI, cloud, and hybrid cloud markets, offering expertise in design, engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and platform solutions to help customers achieve a competitive advantage.

Average Trading Volume: 912,354

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$54.31B

