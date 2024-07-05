Celestial Asia Welcomes New Executive Director

Celestial Asia Securities Holdings (DE:CE0) has released an update.

Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Kwan Iec Teng Janet as an executive director, effective from July 5, 2024. With a strong background in digital strategy and eCommerce, Ms. Kwan will be overseeing the digitalization of the company’s retail business. Her appointment is part of a strategic move to bolster the company’s online presence and comes with a three-year term, carrying a monthly salary of HK$80,000 plus performance-related bonuses.

