Celestial Asia Securities Invests in Horizon Robotics

Celestial Asia Securities Holdings and its subsidiary CASH Financial Services Group have acquired over 2 million shares in Horizon Robotics for approximately HK$10.4 million. This strategic investment in a leading provider of driver assistance and autonomous driving technologies reflects the companies’ confidence in the future potential of Horizon Robotics to enhance their investment returns. The acquisition was conducted on the open market, emphasizing the fair and reasonable terms of the transaction.

