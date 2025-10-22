Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited Secures New Office Lease in Kowloon Bay

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Celestial Asia Securities Holdings ( (HK:1049) ) has issued an announcement.

Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited announced that its subsidiary, Champion Ford Limited, has entered into a Renewal Offer Letter for office premises in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong. This transaction, classified as a discloseable transaction under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules, involves a lease term of over two years with an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$8.8 million. The lease is expected to enhance the company’s operational capacity, reflecting strategic positioning in the real estate market.

Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited is primarily engaged in investment holding. The company’s group activities include retail management, offering products such as furniture, household items, electrical appliances, food, and pet accessories through various brand names in Hong Kong. Additionally, the group provides asset management services to fund investors and other financial services through its subsidiary, CASH Financial Services Group Limited.

