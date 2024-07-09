Celebrus Technologies Sees Strong Revenue Growth

D4t4 Solutions (GB:CLBS) has released an update.

Celebrus Technologies plc has reported a strong financial year with a 20.9% increase in annual recurring revenue to £20.2 million and a total revenue jump of 52.3% to £32.6 million. The software-focused data solutions provider also saw a rise in adjusted profit before tax to £6.0 million and has proposed a modest dividend increase, while continuing to innovate and invest in the growth of its Celebrus platform. Their successful transition to a software sales business and strategic investments have positioned the company for the next growth stage, with a robust pipeline and an optimistic outlook for the fiscal year 2025.

