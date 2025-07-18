Celebrus Technologies Enhances Shareholder Value with Strategic Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Celebrus Technologies ( (GB:CLBS) ) has issued an update.

Celebrus Technologies plc announced the purchase of 40,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 183.00 pence each, which will be held in treasury. This transaction affects the company’s total voting rights, now at 39,631,674, impacting shareholder calculations under the FCA’s rules. This strategic move may influence Celebrus Technologies’ market positioning by potentially stabilizing share value and demonstrating confidence in its own operations.

More about Celebrus Technologies

Celebrus Technologies plc is a company focused on enhancing brand-consumer relationships through improved data utilization. It supports clients in various sectors, including financial services, retail, travel, healthcare, and telecommunications, across more than 27 countries. Celebrus Technologies offers a flagship first-party data product suite that captures, contextualizes, and activates user-based behavioral data in real-time. The company also provides solutions for fraud prevention and offers an enterprise platform, Celebrus Cloud, to optimize the use of its software. Celebrus operates with a commitment to data privacy and security, maintaining compliance with major regulations and holding ISO27001 accreditation.

Average Trading Volume: 83,490

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £72.54M

