Celebrus Technologies Announces Trading Update and Strategic Shift

Celebrus Technologies has announced a trading update and accounting policy review for FY2025, indicating that full-year revenues are expected to fall short of expectations due to geopolitical uncertainties, although adjusted profit before tax is projected to increase. The company is shifting its focus towards higher-margin software revenues and has redefined its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) to better reflect its strategic focus on Celebrus software licenses and services. This change, along with a new revenue recognition approach, aims to provide clearer financial insights and align with the company’s focus on core offerings, potentially impacting non-Celebrus revenue in FY2026.

D4t4 Solutions demonstrates a strong financial foundation with robust revenue growth and cash flow efficiency, scoring highly in financial performance. However, technical indicators suggest caution with current bearish momentum. The valuation appears reasonable, balancing the growth potential with current market conditions. Overall, the stock presents a solid investment opportunity, especially if technical indicators improve.

Celebrus Technologies Plc is a global leader in enhancing marketing effectiveness and fraud prevention across various industries. The company focuses on improving brand-consumer relationships through innovative data management solutions, providing seamless data capture across digital channels while ensuring compliance. Celebrus operates in over 30 countries and is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

