Celanese Enhances Board with Experienced Industry Leader

Celanese Corporation, a global chemical and specialty materials company, has announced the addition of Bruce Chinn to its Board of Directors, effective September 15, 2024. Chinn, with a rich background including leadership roles at Chevron Phillips Chemical and Chevron Corporation, as well as experience at DuPont, is set to strengthen the board’s expertise in manufacturing and technical operations. Recognized for his focus on performance and safety, Chinn’s experience is expected to provide valuable insights to Celanese, which is known for its commitment to sustainability and innovation in the chemical industry.

