Celanese Announces Closure of Belgian Production Facility

On October 28, 2025, Celanese Corporation announced its intention to close its acetate tow production facility in Lanaken, Belgium, as part of efforts to streamline production costs globally. This decision follows a strategic review, citing challenging conditions in the acetate tow market, including declining demand and high operating costs at the Lanaken site. The closure, expected in the second half of 2026, will impact approximately 160 employees and is subject to a consultation process with local union representatives. The company anticipates recording expenses of $70–90 million, excluding employee termination costs, related to the closure. Celanese aims to maintain customer supply and collaborate with local authorities to ensure a smooth transition.

Celanese is a global leader in chemistry, producing specialty material solutions used across most major industries and consumer applications. The company uses its chemistry, technology, and commercial expertise to create value for customers, employees, and shareholders. Celanese is a Fortune 500 company with over 11,000 employees worldwide and reported net sales of $10.3 billion in 2024.

Average Trading Volume: 2,114,066

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.62B

