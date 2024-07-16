Celadon Pharmaceuticals Hits Harvest Milestone

Celadon Pharmaceuticals PLC (GB:CEL) has released an update.

Celadon Pharmaceuticals PLC, a pioneering UK-based company, has announced the on-schedule completion of its eighth cannabis harvest of the year, with plans to achieve a total of 15 harvests in 2024. The company’s custom indoor hydroponic facility supports this high-frequency harvest schedule, enhancing yields and meeting their £1.4 million annual sales contracts with two UK pharmaceutical companies. Celadon is addressing UK supply issues by providing a steady supply of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, positioning itself as a key player in the domestic market.

