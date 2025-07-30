CEC International Reports Increased Losses Amid Revenue Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CEC International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0759) ) just unveiled an update.

CEC International Holdings Limited reported its audited consolidated results for the year ending April 30, 2025, showing a decrease in revenue to HK$1,444,391,000 from HK$1,469,606,000 in 2024. The company experienced a net loss attributable to equity holders of HK$43,831,000, an increase from the previous year’s loss of HK$29,812,000, reflecting challenges in managing costs and currency translation differences, impacting its financial performance.

More about CEC International Holdings Limited

CEC International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily engaged in various business operations, including retail and manufacturing sectors. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 759.

Average Trading Volume: 4,720,549

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$186.5M

