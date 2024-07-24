CEC International Posts Annual Financial Loss

CEC International Holdings Limited (HK:0759) has released an update.

CEC International Holdings Limited reported a loss for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2024, with the company experiencing a downturn from a profit in the previous year. The group’s revenue fell and they faced operating losses, as well as a net loss attributable to equity holders, marking a significant shift from the prior year’s earnings. This reflects a challenging year for CEC International, with both basic and diluted loss per share recorded for 2024.

