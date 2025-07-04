CEAT Limited’s Credit Ratings Affirmed with Positive Outlook

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

CEAT Limited ( (IN:CEATLTD) ) has provided an announcement.

CEAT Limited announced that India Ratings and Research has affirmed its credit ratings for various financial instruments. The ratings reflect a stable and positive outlook, indicating confidence in CEAT’s financial stability and growth potential, which may positively impact its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

CEAT Limited operates in the automotive industry, primarily focusing on the manufacturing and sale of tires for various vehicles. The company is a significant player in the tire market, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 9,563

Current Market Cap: 149.5B INR

